SEWELL, John Davis



John Davis Sewell, 52, was born on October 16th, 1968, was raised in Bremen, GA, and as an adult has lived in Dunwoody, GA, with his second home in Watersound, FL. John fought his battle with cancer successfully for many years but passed away on the evening of April 10th, 2021.



"To know John Sewell was to love John Sewell," says his beloved wife of 25 years, Kimberly Watson Sewell. "John was the ultimate optimist and the bright light in my day for 28 years."



That notion rang true in his family life, his friendships, and his work life.



Kimberly and John shared full life filled with everlasting love and laughter. They enjoyed traveling together-and throughout John's life, he traveled the world from the Holy Land to Japan, China, Africa, Europe, and more. John never missed an Auburn football game, loved 70's and early 80's music, and engaged in both his Georgia and Florida communities. John will be forever remembered for 'loving big,' for his passion for both sets of parents, his siblings, in-laws, nieces, and nephews, as well as their adorable dogs. John was known for having no fear — from introducing himself to Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and Anwar Sadat at 12 years old to the way he boldly stared terminal cancer in the face and beat the odds for more than a decade.



John Sewell had friends all over the US and around the world, many thanks to his career. That engaging smile, that mischievous twinkle in his eye, and that infectious laugh broke through boundaries no matter where he was. His friends all say, "If you don't like John Sewell, something is wrong with you." Yet John's greatest fan club dates back to his hometown, his lifelong crew of friends in Bremen, GA. No matter how far away they may have been, John made a point to connect. The ability to connect and relate is one of John's many qualities that fueled his career success.



John Sewell was so proud to be a Senior Consultant in the Microsoft Cybersecurity practice. Being challenged daily by his colleagues and his clients energized his excitement amongst the business travel and long hours. Recognized for his breakthrough work, John was even awarded a promotion from his hospital room during his final days. But the family is certain John is now working for the ultimate employer of souls— and he is applying his talents to his greater purpose in heaven.



John Sewell is survived by his wife Kimberly, his father Bill G. Sewell, Sr. and his brother Bill Sewell, Jr. He was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Ann Davis Sewell, and his wonderful sister Mary Ethel Sewell Burns (Mikki). The family will receive friends at Hightower Funeral Home (Bremen, GA) on Wednesday, April 14th, from 5:30-8:00 PM The Celebration of John Sewell's Life will be at First Baptist Church of Bremen on Thursday, April 15th, at noon with Reverend Herman Parker officiating and music by Music Minister Andy Fowler, soloist Sharon Sewell and pianist Sue Ezzell. David Williams, Dr. Will Parrish, Pat Wilson, Jeff Leatherman, Dean Driskell, Jim McCrory, Ross Norman, and Steve Lewis will serve as pallbearers.



Graveside services will be held on April 24, 2021 at 2 PM in Point Washington Cemetery, 1128 County Hwy 395 N., Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, 1275 York Avenue, New York, NY 10065 or Lynch Syndrome International, P.O. Box 19, Madison, Connecticut 06443.



