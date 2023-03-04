SESSIONS, George P.



George P. Sessions, a physician who guided the establishment of the departments of anesthesia at three Atlanta hospitals, died March 1, 2023, at home. The cause of his death was heart failure.



Dr. Sessions was born on July 9, 1931, a descendant of Terrell County and Randolph County pioneer families in southwest Georgia. He was the son of the late George P. Sessions and Jessie F. Sessions of Dawson. His brother, J. Dudley Sessions, of Columbus, predeceased him.



An anesthesiologist whose practice was based in Decatur, Georgia, Dr. Sessions obtained his early education in the public schools of Dawson and Terrell County and was a graduate of Georgia Southwestern College, the University of Georgia, and the Medical College of Georgia. Following an internship at Macon Hospital, he served as a medical officer at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut, and then completed an anesthesiology residency at Charity Hospital in New Orleans.



Dr. Sessions next was an instructor in anesthesiology at Atlanta's Grady Memorial Hospital after which, in 1961, he founded the Department of Anesthesia at DeKalb General Hospital, which subsequently became DeKalb Medical. He was chief of that department for 20 years. He also established departments of anesthesia at the Scottish Rite Hospital and the Decatur Hospital, serving as chief of anesthesia for ten years each in those two respective institutions. In addition, he founded DeKalb Anesthesia Associates, P.A. and served as its president for 25 years, retiring in 1997.



George's interests encompassed far more than anesthesiology. He leaves behind an exceptional legacy of contributions to the community. He placed a high value on anyone who was open and willing to pursue education in whatever form, and he actively mentored friends and employees in a variety of subjects. His goal was to help them become their best selves. He approached all with respect and dignity and he tailored his guidance and wisdom to the person and situation at hand. He also listened attentively to others even when he differed with them. George's warmth, generosity and love for people were positive forces in the lives of many, and his subtle sense of humor enabled him to laugh with them all.



He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Martha Ann Hernandez, a native of New Orleans. Their life-long love affair stands as a model for all. He is also survived by his three children: W. Dean (Beverly); Neal B.; Dr. Annette E. (Joseph Eduardo); four grandchildren, two nieces and several cousins. At his request, no funeral service will be held. His cremains will be interred in the family plot in Dawson Georgia's Cedar Hill Cemetery.



