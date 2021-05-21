SERMONS, Eddie



Mr. Eddie Lamar "Big Ed" Sermons, 51, of Duluth, Georgia, passed Thursday, May 13, 2021. A Memorial Service Celebrating the Life of Mr. Sermons will be held 6:00PM-8:00PM Saturday, May 22, 2021, at McDaniel Family Farm Park, located at 3251 McDaniel Road, Duluth, Georgia 30096. Although his lifetime was short, memories of him will live on forever. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home (404) 241-5656.

