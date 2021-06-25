SCOTT, Katie Lee



Katie Lee Scott the daughter of the late J. B. and Essie Kate Scott was born on April 23, 1940 in Covington, GA. Katie passed away on May 1, 2021 at the age of 81. Katie enjoyed being a hairstylist, care giver and the chaplain of the senior usher board at her church.



Katie is survived by her niece Loretta Williams.



The burial will take place on Saturday June 26 , 2021 at Peek's Chapel Baptist Church, 3185 Old Salem Road, Conyers, GA, 30013 at 11:00 AM.

