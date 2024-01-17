SCOTT, Eugene Dowell "Gene"



Eugene (Gene) Dowell Scott, of Sandy Springs, Georgia, died January 13, 2024. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Mary Scott of Newnan, Georgia; daughter and son-in-law, Ellen and Charles Crosby of Sandy Springs, Georgia; son and daughter-in-law, David and Amy Scott of Sandy Springs, Georgia; his 11 grandchildren, Kathryn (Carl) Lubbe, Robert (Alex) Crosby, Samantha (Frank) Farmer, Michael (Katherine) Crosby, Kevin Scott, Megan (John) Good, Joseph Lambert, Anna (Noah) Huffman, Esther Lambert, Jesse Lambert, and Naomi Lambert; and seven great-grandchildren. He graduated from Darlington Preparatory School in Rome, Georgia, in 1947, served in the Air Force beginning in 1951, and graduated from Georgia Institute of Technology in 1957. He was a dedicated member of Mount Vernon Baptist Church for many years. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to Good Samaritan Health Center, HopeWorks, and Mount Vernon Baptist Church, all of Atlanta, Georgia. A memorial service to celebrate Gene's life will be held on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 2 PM, at Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 850 Mount Vernon Hwy., Atlanta, GA 30327. Following the service, the family will welcome friends in the fellowship hall of the church.



