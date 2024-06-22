SCHRODER, Eileen



Elizabeth



July 1, 1968 - June 16, 2024



"For to me, to live is Christ, and to die is gain."



These words from the Apostle Paul in his letter to the Philippians helped comfort and anchor the family of Eileen Elizabeth Schroder throughout her two-month hospitalization, as she courageously fought complications from a lung infection. As they prayed for miraculous healing  knowing Eileen's life would continue to glorify God  they also knew, should her suffering end, that she would join God in eternity with open arms.



It is with that foundational knowledge that Eileen's family mournfully rejoices her return home to her heavenly father last Sunday, on Father's Day.



To describe Eileen requires one to immediately envision a smile of the highest voltage imaginable, with the notes of her unencumbered laugh providing a sunny soundtrack for every encounter. She loved everyone she met. She saw the good in all people. And even in the midst of unimaginable circumstances  losing her leg to life-saving amputation in 2008  she provided untold inspiration to others through her refusal to exhibit anything less than unwavering faith. She was a disciple-making disciple.



Eileen was born and raised in Atlanta and graduated from Mary Baldwin University with a Bachelor of Arts degree. Before her passing, she was studying for her master's degree in divinity at Regent University. Eileen loved '80s music, travel and spending time at her family's home on Lake Rabun  often poring over a jigsaw puzzle on the porch for hours as she soaked up the gift of time and togetherness. Most of all, Eileen loved her family.



Those who celebrate the life of Eileen and are forever changed by the love she shared include: her beloved daughter, Kathryn Elizabeth Rosekrans and her partner ,Justin Copson; Eileen's grandchildren, Mason (5), Isabella (1) and a third grandchild due in December; father, William Henry Schroder III and his wife, Lynn Cochran Schroder; mother, Lynne Griffin Yancey, her husband, Benjamin Earle Yancey III and daughter, Lynne Deupree Yancey; sister, Mary Catherine Schroder and her children, Claire Barge Lindeman and William Schroder Feld Cates; brother, William Henry Schroder IV, his wife, Laura Neal Schroder and daughter, Halyard Jean Schroder; and Eileen's companion and love of more than 10 years, Ed Dean.



Eileen's life and legacy will be honored at Cathedral of Christ the King in Atlanta, on Wednesday, June 26, at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Lake Rabun Association or the Amputee Coalition.



