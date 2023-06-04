SCHNETZER, Donald



Gustav



Don Schnetzer, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away peacefully May 25, 2023, at the age of 83. Don was born in New Jersey in 1940 to Gustav and Charlotte Schnetzer. He grew up in New Jersey and graduated from Livingston High School in 1958. He subsequently graduated from the University of Delaware in 1962 with a BA in History. While in college, he met his wife, Joan Dorothy Conklin, and they were married in 1963. They settled in Delaware and had three children, a son and two daughters. In 1979, the family moved to Dunwoody, GA, where they still reside.



Don was a successful businessman and entrepreneur, working for several large companies in his career, primarily in sales and technology. In the early 80s, he and a long-trusted friend started their own company that is still in existence.



Don was a kind and generous man who loved golf, gardening, reading, and surf fishing. The family memories of summers spent at the beach in Delaware will never be forgotten. He was always willing to help others and be there for his family and friends. All the family pets knew who to go to for treats. There was always room for more at the table for any holiday dinner. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.



Don is survived by his wife of sixty years, Joan; son, Tom (Debbie); daughters, Karen Baker and Jennifer Orlow (Shep); sister, Barbara Wahlers; brother, Richard; six grandchildren; and countless extended family and friends.



In accordance with his wishes, there will be no funeral service. The family is hosting a celebration of life on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at 3:00 – 5:00 PM at the Dunwoody Country Club. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any gifts be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.





