SCHILT, Marlene Ann



Marlene Ann Schilt (née Castle), of Marietta, GA passed away peacefully on April 2, 2022 at the age of 71 surrounded by her loving family and two dear friends. While her time with us was not enough, her vibrant smile and endless energy made her a continuous force within the lives of her family and friends and will live on in all of us.



She was born on August 27, 1950, in Jersey City, and moved to Lincroft, NJ, eight years later. There, on Circle Place, she grew up with her five younger brothers, who ensured that their family dinners, always made from scratch, were lively and there was no such thing as leftovers. Summer days meant piling into the car and heading toward the ocean, stopping to pick up her childhood best friend, Miki, along the way. At the Jersey Shore, her lifelong love of the beach blossomed.



Marlene graduated from Red Bank Catholic High School where she was a cheerleader and ran track. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education from Union College in Kentucky. It was here, while working in the cafeteria, that she spotted her future husband. She went on to receive her Master's Degree in early childhood education from Northern Kentucky University and taught second grade at Beech Grove Elementary School in Erlanger. Marlene and Jack were married in 1973 and together they lived and worked in Florence, KY, Chicago, IL, and Fort Wayne, IN - making friends in every town. Marlene made sure to nourish these friendships throughout the years.



In Chestnut Springs in Marietta, GA, among some of the best neighbors you could ask for, she turned a house into a home, pouring her energy into her family every day. Her super Mom skills were second to none and reached far beyond her family. From room mother to running the swim team bullpen to the thousands of carpool rides, field trips and family trips, she showed up in every way possible and her daughters always knew no matter what she was their biggest cheerleader and support system throughout their lives. Those skills were out done only when she became "super Mimi," spending the last few years alongside her granddaughter, enveloping her with love and fostering her creativity and energetic spirit. Marlene prioritized taking the best care of those she loved, and she was happiest when hosting a party, whether it was for birthdays, the Derby, Christmas Eve or any one of life's many milestones. She never missed the chance to make you feel special.



Marlene is preceded in death by her parents, Dolores and Raymond T. Castle, Sr., as well as by her brothers Gerard and Raymond Jr. and her sister-in-law Nancy Castle. She is survived by her loving husband, John A. Schilt, Jr. and daughters, Meghan Moran Schilt and Lauren Schilt Kennedy and husband, David, along with her grandchildren, Grace Rose "Rosie" and Joseph Andrew Castle Kennedy. She is also survived by her brothers Douglas and his wife Coleen; Mark; William and his wife, Leslie; and her nieces and nephews Michelle Castle, Mark Castle (Jess), Owen Castle (Britt), Erin Castle, Taylor DeBartolome (Michael), Katie Castle, and Tory Castle along with lifelong friends and neighbors who were like family including the St. Augustine Beach Group.



Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, May, 20, at 11:00 AM at the Catholic Church of St. Ann in Marietta, GA. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Tunnel to Towers Foundation www.t2t.org or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital www.stjude.org



