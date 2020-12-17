SAVAGE, Lisa Wofford



Lisa Wofford Savage, age 54, of Suwanee, GA, suddenly passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020.



Funeral Services for Lisa will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory. Burial will follow at Peachtree Memorial Park, Peachtree Corners, GA. The family will gather with friends on Thursday, December 17, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral home.



Lisa was born March 15, 1966 in Columbus, GA. She was of the Methodist faith. She loved being on her farm, traveling, and golfing. She never met a stranger. She was the most selfless woman you would have ever met. She devoted her time raising her sons and nurturing them into the young men that they are today. She loved her grandchildren and the times dearest to her heart were the countless moments she spent with them. Lisa also enjoyed raising Golden Retrievers. It was her passion and desire.



Lisa was preceded in death by her father and mother, Roy and Ruby Lee Hinson Wofford; father-in-law, Linnaeus Savage.



She is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Thomas "Tom" Savage; sons, Christopher Savage and wife Kelsi, Patrick Savage and wife Ashley, and Zach Savage; grandchildren, Samuel, Clara Fay, Savannah, Stetson, Lily and Camden; brother, Buddy Wofford; mother-in-law, Eleanor Savage; stepbrothers, Matt Gordon, Ched Burton, and Chris Burton; stepsisters, Kelli Marie Stone, Jamie Coleman and Danielle Gordon; brothers-in-laws, Bob Savage, Mike Savage and husband Adam, Steve Savage and wife Lisa; biological parents, Syd Gordon and Molly Burton.



In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be sent to the Golden Retriever Society, https://grca.org.



In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be sent to the Golden Retriever Society, https://grca.org.


