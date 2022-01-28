RUBIN, Sariece



Sariece Rubin passed away Wednesday January 26,2022 at the age of 95. She was born September 23,1926, and was raised in Chicago, Illinois with her sister Marcella Debs. She lived most of her adult life in Atlanta. Sariece is survived by her loving children, Bonnie (Larry) Jonas, Rick (Stacey) Rubin, and her five grandchildren, Sharon (Jason), Lori, Robert (Kayla), Rachel and Zachary. As well as her great-grandchildren Aaron, Max, and Nora.



Her career began at Swank, Inc. as a secretary. She met her husband Bill Rubin at Swank where their journey began. They were married 68 wonderful years. She was an avid reader and up to date on everything that was happening. She loved entertaining, hosting, watching all sporting events, playing mahjong, knitting and so much more. She was passionate about everything she did. She loved life and was eager to help in anyway possible. Family was everything to Sariece and she sure knew how to live life. Her memory was an amazing gift. She remembered everyone and had her own special way of communicating. She had a gift for watching out for everyone and spreading her love. Sariece has left an everlasting imprint on those she loved and those that loved her.



A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on January 28, 2022 at Arlington Memorial Park with Rabbi Sam Blustin officiating. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, (770) 451-4999.

