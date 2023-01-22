ajc logo
SANTANDERA, Bernard

Bernard A. Santandera "Bernie" age 78, of Ellijay, Georgia passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at home on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

Bernie will be interred at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia at 11:30 AM on January 26, 2023. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital.

Bernhardt Funeral Home of Ellijay is in charge of these arrangements.

Funeral Home Information

Bernhardt Funeral Home - Ellijay

163 River St.

Ellijay, GA

30540

https://www.bernhardtfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

