SANDMAN, Cal Maurice



Cal Maurice Sandman, age 97, began his eternal life with Christ Saturday, March 18, 2023 after a lifetime of service with unbridled enthusiasm. He was born in Louisville, KY on November 3, 1925, to William John Sandman and Irma Klapheke. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Millie Sandman; his children: Tom Sandman (Melanie), Julie Sandman Reese (Herschel), Eleanor Sandman Hamilton (Cary), Kate Sandman Counter (Ian), and Julianna Czajkowski Lawrence (Michael); 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He attended Berea College ROTC Officer Training and served in active duty for four years. He continued with Naval Reserve for twenty years, retiring as a Commander. He graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a BS in Economics and his MBA in Finance from the University of Louisville. From there he moved to Director of Finance for the city of Louisville, KY and DeKalb County, GA. He retired from the DeKalb County Juvenile Court after 21 years. He continued his life of service in various volunteer positions with St Martin de Porres Food Bank at Holy Cross Catholic Church. He is preceded in death by his first wife Carmen Schimpeler Sandman; his daughter, Robin Sandman Duaro; his brothers: Dr. Bill Sandman and Paul Sandman, and his sister, Jean Sandman Golden. Surviving is his sister, Nancy Sandman Ostertag. Funeral Services will be held Friday, March 24, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Chamblee. The family will greet visitors Friday, March 24, at 10 AM, followed by the funeral service at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Martin de Porres through Holy Cross. Burial will be held at Honey Creek Woodlands, Conyers, GA. Sign online guestbook at view livestreamed service at www.fischerperimeterchapel.com. Fischer Funeral Care, Atlanta, (678) 514-1000.

