SAMS, Jeff Jeffrey Thomas Sams, 55, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020, at his residence. Born in Anderson, SC, he was the son of the late Levis E. and Mary Frances Skelton Sams. Jeff was a graduate of T.L. Hanna High School and Winthrop University. He was an employee of Dillard's Department Store for over 20 years. He is survived by three brothers, Michael E. Sams (Charlotte), Robert Sams (Cathy), and Donald Scott Sams (Teresa); and a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Ann Sams Mahl. A private celebration of life will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, Development Office, 1762 Clifton Road, Suite 1400, Atlanta, GA 30322. Sullivan-King Mortuary www.sullivanking.com

