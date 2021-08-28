SAMMONS, Erin



Erin Elizabeth Sammons was born April 7, 1971, the only daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Edward E. Sammons. She departed us to soon, August 15, 2021. Erin and her three brothers grew up spending their summers sailing at AYC and enjoyed a close family unit that included their grandmother, Mrs. Breezie Maddox. Erin made hers the first family of three siblings awarded the AYC Junior Sailing trophy. Erin graduated from Druid Hills High School and Wesleyan College. She achieved a successful career at UPS in Atlanta and Lyndon Transport in Seattle. She leaves two daughters, who she loved with all her being, Peyton Lily Sima, 14 and Lauren Elizabeth Sima, 9, both of Maple Valley Washington, her mother Joan Sammons of Atlanta and her brothers Scott Sammons of Atlanta, WT Musgrove (Barbara) of Marietta, Stephen Sammons (Christy) and their son, Ross, of Charlotte NC and many truly cherished friends.

