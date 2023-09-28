SAFFORD, Brenda
Age 65, of Douglasville. Life Celebration on Friday, September 29, 2023, 11:00 AM, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, Hiram. Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Douglasville.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
SAFFORD, Brenda
Age 65, of Douglasville. Life Celebration on Friday, September 29, 2023, 11:00 AM, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, Hiram. Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Douglasville.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - Douglasville Chapel
8312 Dallas Hwy.
Douglasville, GA
30134
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral