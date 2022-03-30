SACHS, Andrew Ben



Andrew "Drue" Sachs, 42, son of Nancy Moulder of Atlanta, GA and Steven Sachs of Houston, TX passed away March 24, 2022 peacefully at home.



Andrew attended Decatur High School and the Art Institute of Philadelphia. A talented artist and woodworker, he had been employed by Artifacts Picture Framing, Kinnane Woodworking and as an independent painter in the film industry. He was an avid skateboarder and filled sketchbooks with his creative and witty drawings. He was a passionate graffiti artist and documentarian. Andrew will be remembered for his creativity, independent spirit, charm and insightful, side-splitting sense of humor.



Andrew is survived by his parents; grandmother, Elaine Berman; his sister, Darcy Ehrig (Kris) and two nephews, Raymond and Clark.



A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 1, 2022 at 1:00 PM at H.M. Patterson & Son – Oglethorpe Hill Chapel, 4550 Peachtree Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319. A reception will take place immediately following.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Andrew's memory to Habitat for Humanity.



