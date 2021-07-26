SABLE, Sandra Lee



Like a Summer breeze she came and went in summer like the beauty of a fragrant jasmine.



As a child in Kentucky, she developed a depth and knowledge of life through literature. She loved reading, especially about horses. She loved all animals.



Sandy's champion spirit began in childhood as a junior Olympic swimmer, athletic medalist.



In early adulthood, her charm, charisma, glamour and adventurous spirit led her to Hollywood, CA where she was a dancer at the Whisky A Go-Go and starlet wife to actor Stanley Livingston, of the TV show "My Three Sons," a union which produced her daughter. Her work with Young Republicans landed her a seat at a White House dinner party seated next to Henry Kissinger, who found her delightful.



In a new chapter of her life, she remarried and settled at home in the South where she became a regional Girl Scout leader in Atlanta, GA sharing her zest and enthusiasm for life with many young women in her troop 1710, which was so popular it had a long waiting list to get into.



With her dynamic desire for growth, she returned to college later in life and graduated Summa Cum Laude with a BA in Psychology from Kennesaw State University, followed by a biology fellowship at Emory University.



Sandy gave her all to everything and everyone she knew with a light-hearted, grace, intelligence, wit and humor. She was a gourmet chef who loved to entertain and loved the holidays. She was a great conversationalist with a rich base of life experiences and fun entertaining stories to share and she loved to listen. She was easy and comfortable to be around and a second mother to many, always present in the moment. She was simply unforgettable and will be dearly missed by many, until we meet again, in heaven.



Sandy is a Roman Catholic Christian and is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 40 years, John Joseph Sable "Jack" who has been a rock of stability and strength to our family, her daughter Samantha Livingston, her son James Christopher Goble. She is preceded in death by her parents, James Commodore Goble, USMC and Pauline Hurt Goble.



A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Kennesaw Memorial Park in Marietta, Georgia. Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.



