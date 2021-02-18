SABEL, Mark Douglas



Mark was born January 6, 1958 in Vincennes, Indiana to Bertha and Norman Sabel. Mark grew up in a military family and traveled the country as far as Adak, Alaska. Major Norman A. Sabel, Mark's father, retired in 1967 and the family moved to Atlanta where Mark grew up. Mark was a great brother to Alan and Sherrie Sabel. They participated in typical childhood events and enjoyed growing up together. In high school, Mark played football at Cross Keys High School and finished at Towers High School. Mark attended both DeKalb College and Emory University. Throughout Mark's life he loved adventure, enjoying hiking, scuba diving, hunting, fishing, motorcycle riding and traveling. Mark spent many years as a bodyguard working for many famous musicians. His last years were spent working with Walmart's Optical Department. Mark will be missed but not be forgotten and is survived by: Alan Sabel (brother), Raye Sabel (sister-in-law), Sherrie Sabel (sister), David Whitfield (partner of Sherrie's), Brianna Shelton (niece), Will Shelton (nephew), Brantley Shelton (great-nephew), Landry Shelton (great-nephew) Jacob Sabel (nephew), Jennifer Sabel (niece), Joby Sabel (great -nephew), Levi Sabel (great-nephew), Shai Hayut (nephew), Alana Hayut (niece), Liel Hayut (great-niece), Channing Vogl (niece), Layla Vogl (great-niece), Nathan Sabel (cousin), David Sabel (cousin), Joel Sabel (cousin), Matthew Sabel (nephew) and Brian Sabel (cousin). The funeral will be held at 12:00 PM on Thursday, February 18th. Donations can be made in Mark's name to the American Heart Association. To view a livestream of the funeral and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com. Arrangements by Dressler's, 770-451-4999.

