Russell, Lawrence

Obituaries
1 hour ago

RUSSELL, Lawrence

Lawrence "Larry" B. Russell of Alpharetta, GA, passed away peacefully at age 90 on September 10, 2022.

He was predeceased by his parents, John St. Clair and Hazel Barbiers Russell of Maplewood, NJ; his brother, John S Russell Jr. of White Plains, NY; and his sister, Marjory Wilmot of Atlanta, GA.

He leaves his beloved wife of 63 years, Marie; three children, Larry Russell Jr. (Rachel), Gregg Russell (Vickie), and Tierney Barnes (John); four grandchildren, John and Stefan Russell and Loren and Parker Barnes.

Larry was born in 1932 and raised in Maplewood, NJ. He graduated from Dartmouth College in 1954 with an AB degree after which he served in the US Army Ordnance Corps finishing as a 1st Lieutenant. He graduated from Cornell University's School of Hotel Administration with a BS degree in 1960. While working at Sea Island in the summer of 1958, he met Stella Marie Girardeau of Claxton, GA, to whom he was wed in 1959.

Larry entered a long career in hotel management and hospitality, beginning with the San Juan Intercontinental Hotel and The Inn at Ponte Vedra. He later joined the Marriott Corporation where he worked in hotels in Washington DC and the downtown Atlanta Marriott. In 1972, he moved to the Dallas Marriott as Sales Director and then Regional Director of Advertising and PR in the corporate office in Washington DC. After many years with Marriott, he moved to Atlanta with his family, continuing his hospitality work with Big Canoe, Pine Isle Resort, and Sheraton Colony Square. Larry was a member of the Northside Rotary, HSMA, SME, President of the Atlanta Banquet Manager Guild and served on the Board of Directors of the Atlanta Skal Club.

Larry was an avid sports fan loving both the Brooklyn Dodgers and Atlanta Braves. He loved playing golf and tending to his wonderful garden. Larry always had a great sense of humor and will be missed by those who loved and knew him.




