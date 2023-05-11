RUCH, David



Culminating a lengthy battle with issues related to strokes, on May 8, 2023, David Frederick Ruch joined Jesus, and loved ones gone before, in heaven.



Dave was born on May 16, 1960, in Lorain, Ohio and moved with his family to the Atlanta area in the third grade. Dave graduated in 1978 from Shamrock High School in Decatur, Georgia.



Dave finished college in 1983 with a specialized degree in biomedical engineering and forged his 29-year career at AVL Scientific, later to become Idexx Laboratories' OptiMedical Division.



Dave's hobbies included cheering on UGA football, boating on Lake Lanier, studying astronomy and working in the yard.



Dave is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Patricia Lynn Pickard Ruch, sons, Kevin Stephens Ruch (Katelyn) and Randall Thomas Ruch; sister, Katherine A. Willis (Bob); brothers, Richard W. Ruch, and Douglas R. Ruch. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by his father, Robert Ruch; and mother, Joan Ann Huber Ruch.



