Ross, Lolita

ROSS (SCHARFENBERG), Lolita Lea "Lolly"



Born January 2,1940 in Davenport, IA, and after a long illness, at home in Woodstock, GA, with her husband of 39 years, Danny Ross, on Thanksgiving Day, November 24 at 7:15 PM, Lolly peacefully slipped her earthly bonds and was added to her heavenly home.



Lolly is missed and we are all better off for having known her.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you send a memorial donation to the Sandy Springs Christian Church in Lolly's name. Please see the address of the church below. Thank you.



A Celebration of Lolly's Life will be held at the Sandy Springs Christian Church, on Sunday, February 19, at 1:30 PM. All are invited to SSCC, 301 Johnson Ferry Rd. NW, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. 404-256-2582

