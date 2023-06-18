ROSENFELDER, Regine



Regine Rosenfelder, Holocaust Survivor, sister, mom, aunt, grandma and great-grandma, passed away at her beloved Atlanta home on June 14, 2023. Regine, known to family members as Aunt Gini and Gigi, was born to Sally and Herz Dollman on March 21, 1931 in Antwerp, Belgium. During the World War II Holocaust, a young Regine and several of her family members were placed in hiding in an abandoned train station near the little town of Vicque, France. Constantly on the move, Regine was sheltered in numerous locations, including the children's homes of Chateaux des Morelles and La Chaumire. Family members of every generation are well-acquainted with the stories of a young Regine hiking through the woods to obtain bread in the nearby French town, and of making a pot of apple sauce from one huge apple. Arriving in the United States on the ship SS Washington, with two of her cousins, a 17-year-old Regine lived with her aunt and uncle in the Virginia-Highlands neighborhood of Atlanta. Quickly learning what English she could in the three months before the school year, Regine was a proud graduate of Bass High School, class of 1950. On her very first weekend as a member of the "New World's Club", Regine spotted across the room a handsome young man. Regine and Johnny had a wonderful marriage until his untimely death in 1992. Holidays were special to Regine, a consummate cook who would feed twenty people at the main table, and grandchildren at the children's table. Thanksgiving lunches, 4th of July picnics and birthdays were her favorites. Regine's youthful appearance and energetic personality belied her age. Her medical providers double checked Regine's wristband just two weeks before her passing to make certain she was the 92 year old patient referenced in the medical chart. Regine was a regular at Congregation Beth Jacob, Hadassah and Eternal Life Hemshech. She returned to Europe many times, and thoroughly enjoyed her travels. Regine is survived by her children, Cynthia Lessinger (Howard) and Henry Rosenfelder; her granddaughters, Robyn Lessinger (Steven Aussenberg), Lori Schapiro (Robert) and Karin Alhadeff (Andrew); her four great-grandchildren, Hayley Alhadeff, Nina Schapiro, Max Aussenberg and Brady Alhadeff; a sister, Suzan Tibor; several nieces, nephews, cousins and their families. Special thanks to Regine's caregiver during the difficult last few days, Candice Morrison. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Regine's honor to Congregation Beth Jacob (https://www.bethjacobatlanta.org/), Eternal Life Hemshech (https://eternallifehemshech.org/) or Hadassah of Atlanta (https://www.hadassah.org/). Regine lived life to the fullest. May her memory be a blessing. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care

3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.

Atlanta, GA

30341

https://dresslerjewishfunerals.com/