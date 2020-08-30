ROHSKOPF, Kristin 1972-2020 Ft. Worth, Texas Katherine Kristin (Morton) Rohskopf, 48, a kind and gentle soul, died at her home on Thursday, August 20, 2020, from an anaplastic astrocytoma. Kristin was born in the spring of 1972 to Michael T. Morton and Gail (Humphrey) Morton of Stone Mountain, GA. She graduated from Stone Mountain High School in 1990. Kristin earned her B.S. from Berry College in 1994. In 2005, she and Thaddeus Rohskopf were married in Marietta, GA. She then became a mother to Morton and Henry. In 2011 they moved to Ft. Worth, Texas, where Kristin became a pre-school teacher at First United Methodist Church. In May 2019, Kristin was diagnosed with a large brain tumor. Kristin adored her students and was heartbroken when she was unable to return to school. The family is grateful for the compassion and generosity from FUMC pre-school, coworkers, pre-school families, neighbors, friends, and Thaddeus. Surviving are sons, Morton and Henry Rohskopf of Ft. Worth, TX; Thaddeus Rohskopf of Ft. Worth, TX; father, Michael T. (Peg) Morton of Atlanta, GA; mother, Gail Harvey of Dallas, GA; sister, Kara (Dan) Woodall of Dallas, GA; step-sisters, Kathleen (Fred) Baber, Monroe, NC, Margaret (John) Stagmeier, Atlanta, GA; Raina (Kyle) Kant, Greer, SC. Due to the pandemic no public services will be held."

