ROBINSON, Eleanor
With sadness, we announce the passing of Mrs. Eleanor C. Robinson, the mother of Valencia Wilson Thomas, on September 16, 2022. The Memorial Service will be Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 11:00 AM at First Congregational Church, UCC,105 Courtland Street, NE, Atlanta, GA 30303. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the GoFundMe account for Valencia's future healthcare needs. The link to the GoFundMe account is
https://www.gofundme.com/f/valencia-wilson-thomas.
Services entrusted to Alfonso Dawson Mortuary.
Funeral Home Information
Alfonso Dawson Mortuary
3000 MLK Jr. Dr. S.W
Atlanta, GA
30311
