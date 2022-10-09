ROBINSON, Eleanor



With sadness, we announce the passing of Mrs. Eleanor C. Robinson, the mother of Valencia Wilson Thomas, on September 16, 2022. The Memorial Service will be Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 11:00 AM at First Congregational Church, UCC,105 Courtland Street, NE, Atlanta, GA 30303. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the GoFundMe account for Valencia's future healthcare needs. The link to the GoFundMe account is



https://www.gofundme.com/f/valencia-wilson-thomas.



Services entrusted to Alfonso Dawson Mortuary.

