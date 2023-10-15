ROBERTS, Marie
Marie Hubert Roberts of NW Atlanta, passed away on October 11, 2023. Services entrusted to Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 404-349-3000, www.mbfh.com.
Funeral Home Information
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW
Atlanta, GA
30331
