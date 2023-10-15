Obituaries

Roberts, Marie

File photo
File photo
Oct 15, 2023

ROBERTS, Marie

Marie Hubert Roberts of NW Atlanta, passed away on October 11, 2023. Services entrusted to Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 404-349-3000, www.mbfh.com.




Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

