Roberts, Elnyr

ROBERTS (MORRIS), Elnyr



Elnyr Morris Roberts, 98, Of Marietta, GA, passed away February 22, 2022. She was born in Cherokee County, the daughter of WA and Lessie Morris. Elnyr spent most her life in East Point where she met her husband, Albert A Roberts in 1942. After Al was wounded (and blinded) in WWII, she was at his side once he returned and was instrumental assisting Al in getting his law degree. After his death in 1986 she moved to Marietta. Elnyr is survived by her sister Venetta Thomas (Billy) and three children James W. Roberts (Janice), P Douglas Roberts and Martha Roberts Perry (Rick).She has nine grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren (and one great-great-grandchild).



Elnyr's life was a series of chapters. The last one is how she will be remembered by most. She was a great example and mentor to those who had road bumps in their life. Leading by example she was there for them 24 hours a day. Elnyr was also a character. You never knew what was going to come out of her mouth. She was feisty until the end.



She will be buried alongside her husband at Marietta National Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be held at the Carmichael Celebration Hall (adjacent to the funeral home) in Smyrna on March 19th at 2 PM.



