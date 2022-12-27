Richardson, William

RICHARDSON, Jr.,



William Luther



William Luther Richardson Jr. (Bill), age 98, of Atlanta, passed away on December 21, 2022, after an extended illness. This same day was his 75th wedding anniversary. The family thinks he held on so his wife's wish to celebrate this day would come true and it was God's perfect timing.



He was born on July 6, 1924 to William and Vestella (Young) Richardson in Americus, GA. He moved to Savannah, GA then to Columbus, GA and graduated from Columbus High School.



He enlisted in the USMC on March 19, 1943 in Atlanta, GA. He trained at Parris Island and Artillery School, Quantico, VA. He joined K Btry., 14th Regt., 4th Marine Division at Camp Pendleton. He participated in action against the Japanese at Roi Namur, Saipan, Tinian, and Iwo Jima.



He was blessed to be able to see the flag raised at Iwo Jima on February 23, 1944.



He was on board a LST at Pearl Habor on Sunday, May 21, 1944, when many landing ships exploded. The damage and casualties were second only to December 7 raid on Pearl harbor.



He was honorably discharged on November 26, 1945. He would eventually go to college at Georgia Tech where he planned to major in engineering. However, while at Georgia Tech he met the love of his life Betty. They were married on December 21, 1947 at St. Mark Methodist Church, Atlanta, GA. After their first year at Tech, they both decided to transfer to Georgia State University.



At Georgia State University he served as president of Alpha Kappa Psi, president of Circle K Club, treasurer of senior class, and graduated in 1952 with a BBA degree in accounting. He later graduated from John Marshall Law School in 1954 with a LLB degree.



He worked 31 years for 3M company in Atlanta as a credit supervisor and retired on February 1, 1988. He served as a deacon and chairman of the Board of Deacons, Druid Hills Baptist Church. He served as Sunday School teacher for 12 and 13 year old boys, and he served as Boy Scout leader. He also served as president of the Decatur Lions Club. He had more than 5,000 volunteer hours at the Veterans Administration Hospital. He served as president of Seekers Sunday School Class at Oak Grove Methodist Church. He was also an active member of the Georgia Power Ambassadors.



William is survived by his loving spouse of 75 years, Ann Elizabeth Daniell Richardson (Betty); two daughters, Ann Richardson Owens (Gerald), and Ruth Richardson Wray (David); five grandchildren, Joanna Wray Austin (Stuart), Rachel Wray Stein (Karl), David William Wray (Courtney), Jonathan Gregg Owens, and Joshua William Owens; five great-grandchildren, Maddox Wilkey, Bryson Wilkey, Hadley Wray, Pierce Austin, and Taylor Stein. Additional survivors include his sister, Carolyn Richardson Wynn; and many extended family members and special friends.



He was preceded in death by his father William Luther Richardson Sr.; mother, Vestella Young Richardson; sister, Charlotte Richardson Tatro.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday Dec 28, 2022, from 12:00 to 2:00 PM at the chapel at A.S. Turner & Sons, Decatur, GA. The Funeral Service will be held at the chapel at A.S. Turner & Sons on Wednesday Dec 28, 2022 at 2:00 PM with Dr. Beth LaRocca-Pitts officiating. Eulogy will be presented by Reverend Mary Lou Gilbert and Warren Wynn.



The interment will be held at Floral Hills Memory Gardens following the Funeral Service.



