RICHARDSON, Ramona



Ramona Walters Richardson, 88, of Dunwoody, Georgia, passed away in her home November 22, 2021. Mrs. Richardson died after a seven-year battle with breast cancer in which she pushed through many setbacks. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Maurice Myers Richardson; daughters, Robin Richardson Clark of Decatur, Melody Zirkman Richardson of Atlanta, Ginger Richardson Tankersley of Lilburn, and Kelly Richardson Kirk of Decatur; sons-in-law, Kenneth Zirkman, Cameron Tankersley and Billy Kirk; grandchildren, Alyssa M. Zirkman Badley, (m. Chris), Lachlan C. Tankersley and Matthew M. Tankersley; brother, Ron Walters (Polly) of McCormick, SC; nephew and nieces, Barry Lovett, Celia Lovett, Jo Karen Reece (Tim) and Karen W. Zanweh (Bob).



Ramona was a native of Bell County, Kentucky, born in 1933. She was the daughter of Hubert Walters and Iva Caleda Walters (nee Robbins). Her family lived in Pineville, Kentucky and later in Laurel County. Ramona was the second of four children and was preceded in death by her brother, JC Walters and sister, Iona Walters Lovett.



Always a curious person, Ramona excelled in school and graduated from Laurel HS the salutatorian of her class in 1951. She was awarded a scholarship to Cumberland College where she earned her AS and went on to work as a medical technician for the offices of Dr. Davis of Atlanta. While living in little Five Points, Ramona met Maurice through friends and they married in March 1957.



Maurice's career with Mead Packaging Corp. lead the family from Tucker, GA to San Mateo, CA, Pennfield, NY, Ridgewood, NJ and back to the Atlanta suburbs in 1972. Ramona became a fulltime mother and homemaker to her four daughters upon their move to CA, being available for PTA work, co-operative neighborhood organizations, Girl Scout adult leadership, church membership and gardening. She made sure her children got to their music and dance lessons, club activities and holiday travel for long distance family visits.



Ramona had a lifelong practice of reading the daily newspaper and continuing the study of history, art, and science. Her family and friends can all attest to discussions of current events and politics with opinions and questions for the conversations. She and Maurice enjoyed travel, sightseeing, tennis, and dancing, as well as family gatherings and special events. She remained spunky until the end.



Her family has appreciated the caregiving services of Hearts of Love Caregivers and Longleaf Hospice and Palliative Care over the past 17 months of disability. The health care providers who attended her were kind, professional and patient and helped to create a loving environment that Ramona enjoyed.



Funeral services will be Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 2 o'clock at Sandy Springs United Methodist Church, 86 Mount Vernon Hwy., Sandy Springs, GA 30328.



