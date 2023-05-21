X

Richardson, Karen

Obituaries
1 hour ago

RICHARDSON, Karen

Karen Dexter Richardson died at her home in Atlanta, Georgia on May 10, 2023, after an extended illness. A loving mother, wife, sister and friend, Karen dedicated her life to her family and her community. She is survived by her three children, Maureen, Matthew and Emily; six grandchildren, Reid, Grace, Graham, Celeste, Evelyn and Amelia; and her brother, Daniel.

Born in Florida in 1949, Karen graduated from Cornell University, where she met her husband Joseph Richardson. After college, they moved to St. Petersburg, Florida, where they spent the next thirty years raising a family. When Joe retired, they relocated to Atlanta to be closer to their adult children. Karen spent her years devoting meaningful time and efforts to volunteer activities helping others in need. For over a decade she served as a guardian ad litem in Tampa, served on the Citizens Review Panel for the Fulton County Juvenile Court in Atlanta, faithfully volunteered weekly at the Free Clinic in St. Petersburg and Midtown Assistance Center in Atlanta, and served as a Eucharistic minister at the Episcopal church. After the death of Joe from pancreatic cancer in 2007, she spearheaded fundraising efforts for the Winship Cancer Institute at Emory University.

Outgoing and gregarious, Karen had the ability to engage perfect strangers in long, personal conversations, and was ever willing to speak her mind in any circumstance. She cherished the friendships she made in both Florida and Georgia. With an enduring affection for standard poodles, she shared her home with them for more than four decades. Her family and friends will remember her for her flair for dressing in bright colors, her love of French antiques, her lifelong appreciation of cocktail hour, and her steadfast devotion to her family.

In lieu of flowers, Karen would have been honored by contributions in her name to Midtown Assistance Center in Atlanta, Georgia, or the National Kidney Foundation.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Greg Bluestein

Kemp’s trade mission to Israel launches at tense time10h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC/TNS

Russia bans Ga. secretary of state from country. His response? Thanks
3h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

EXCLUSIVE: First Chick-fil-A restaurant serves up last day at Greenbriar Mall
11h ago

Credit: AJC file photos

WATCH: Memorable moment when Jim Brown faced off with Georgia Gov. Lester Maddox
13h ago

Credit: AJC file photos

WATCH: Memorable moment when Jim Brown faced off with Georgia Gov. Lester Maddox
13h ago

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

1 dead, another injured in shooting inside SW Atlanta business
10h ago
The Latest

Neely, Frank
Peery, Charles
1h ago
Bond, Carolyn
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Jenni Girtman

The very first Chick-fil-A restaurant serves up its last day at Greenbriar Mall
11h ago
These are the metro Atlanta restaurants that have been open for more than 25 years
South Georgia United Methodist Conference to vote on exit of 193 churches on Sunday
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top