RICE, Bobbie Lynette Bobbie Lynette Rice, age 92, of Smyrna, GA, passed away on July 22, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Rice and son, Robert Bradford Rice. She is survived by her children, Angela Rice, Diane Rice Abernathy, John Christopher Rice; brother, John (Sara) Freeman; grandchildren, Jonathan Rice, Marlene Galvan, Dylan Abernathy; great-grandchildren, Logan, Gabriella, Grace; nieces, Elizabeth and Katherine, and a host of cousins. She had been a longtime member of Smyrna First United Methodist Church. She retired from East Point Police Department having worked as a crossing guard for many years. Bobbie enjoyed spending time at the beach and with her family. She was an ice skating enthusiast and loved animals. Her final years were spent at Delmar Gardens of Smyrna where she was loved by both the residents and staff and earned the title of "Ms. Delmar Gardens 2019." Her good sense of humor and quick wit will be missed by all. A Graveside Service will be held Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Crest Lawn Memorial Park. A Memorial Service will be held later this year. White Columns Chapel and Cremations is honored to serve the family of Bobbie Rice.

