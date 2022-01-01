Reeves, Dan

Dan Reeves, who coached the Atlanta Falcons from 1997-2003 and led the team to its first appearance in the Super Bowl, died Saturday, Dec. 31, at the age of 77.



Reeves was born in Rome on Jan. 19, 1944.



He became a multi-sport standout at Americus High School and earned a scholarship to play football at South Carolina.



Reeves became a three-year starter at quarterback for the Gamecocks, setting numerous school records. Though more of a running quarterback, he passed for 2,561 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also played right field for the baseball team. He was inducted into the state of South Carolina's Athletic Hall of Fame in 2006.



Read more about Coach Dan Reeves on ajc.com



