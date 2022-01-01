Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Reeves, Dan

ajc.com

Obituaries
10 hours ago

Dan Reeves, who coached the Atlanta Falcons from 1997-2003 and led the team to its first appearance in the Super Bowl, died Saturday, Dec. 31, at the age of 77.

Reeves was born in Rome on Jan. 19, 1944.

He became a multi-sport standout at Americus High School and earned a scholarship to play football at South Carolina.

Reeves became a three-year starter at quarterback for the Gamecocks, setting numerous school records. Though more of a running quarterback, he passed for 2,561 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also played right field for the baseball team. He was inducted into the state of South Carolina's Athletic Hall of Fame in 2006.

Read more about Coach Dan Reeves on ajc.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Bulloch, Rodney
10h ago
Quarterman, Annie
10h ago
Hood, Benny
10h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top