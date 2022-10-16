Reeve, Lewis

REEVES, Jr., Lewis



Lewis E. Reeves, Jr., age 78, of Johns Creek, GA, entered God's Kingdom on Sunday, October 9, after a short but courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.



A lifelong Atlanta native, Lewis (Sonny) grew up in Ansley Park, was an Eagle Scout, and graduated from Marist School in 1962 where his love for football developed from playing for the Marist Varsity Cadets. He received his BBA from The University of Georgia, where he was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity.



Lewis has been an Atlanta homebuilder for many years, highly respected by the Atlanta real estate community, with a reputation for quality construction and craftsmanship. "Building relationships" was his motto, having made long-lasting friendships with many of his clients and business associates.



He was a member of the Atlanta Athletic Club for 36 years, where he enjoyed tennis, golf, racquetball and many hours of "gin" games with special friends, as well as serving on the Board of Directors and several committees. He was a member of Johns Creek United Methodist Church and loved the Lord.



A favorite place to visit was his beach house of 27 years on Hilton Head Island, where many wonderful family memories were made. Fishing with Capt. Fuzzy was always a highlight while there.



Though he continued to build homes until his passing, his greatest joy was spending time with his family, friends, and a glass (or two) of wine around the firepit. Lewis was a man of many talents and interests during his lifetime...a pilot, an athlete, an outdoorsman, a builder, but he was just PAPA to his adoring family...he was our "rock", ready at a moment's notice whenever we needed him. Our quirky, sweet, kind Sonny, Lewis, Dad, and Papa always cared for and loved us so well. We will miss him every day.



He is survived by his devoted wife of 55 years, Jean McKnight Reeves; his daughters and sons-in-law, Kim and Chris Hoben and Amy and Jim Showfety; his grandchildren, Ryan, Samantha and Reeves Showfety, and Jack, Kate, and Sara Hoben; his sister and brother-in-law, Susan and Robert Howell; brother-in-law, Joe Finley; several nieces and nephews; and his precious pets "Charlie" and "Annie". Lewis is preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Frances Reeves; and sister, Nancy Reeves Finley.



A memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Johns Creek United Methodist Church. A reception will follow in the church hall. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to the Andrew Page Pancreas Cancer Fund at http://give.piedmont.org/page.



