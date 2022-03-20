REESE, Charles Donald "Don"



Charles Donald "Don" Reese, age 92, of Duluth, GA. passed away Friday, March 18, 2022. Don was of the Christian faith, loved gardening, visiting with friends and had a passion for watching the deer pass through his yard. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 PM on Monday, March 21, 2022, at the Duluth City Cemetery with Rev. Lamar Hansard officiating. The family will receive friends that same day from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory in Peachtree Corners.



Don was preceded in death by his parents, Thurston Reese and Annie Kate Summerour Reese; brother, Francis "Frank" Reese. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Nell King Reese; sons, Todd Reese, Lee Reese and Mark Reese; 3 grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Don's name to your favorite charity.




