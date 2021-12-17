RATLIFF, Virginia



Virginia Ann Ratliff, 87, of Johns Creek, GA passed away on December 8, 2021 in her home.



A Memorial Service and Visitation will be held at Crowell Brothers Funeral Home in Peachtree Corners, GA on Sunday, December 19, 2021. Visitation will be held between 12:00 PM–1:00 PM with the service immediately following. Pastor William Ratliff will officiate. Virginia (Gini) Ratliff was born in Philadelphia, PA on January 16, 1934 to George and Margaret (Peggy) Schubert. George sold insurance. Peggy taught school. Gini was raised in Germantown, but liked taking the bus into Philadelphia to explore the city once old enough to ride public transportation alone. She was a cheerleader, member of the homecoming court, popular with the boys and served on student government. She was regarded as very bright. Peers commonly peeked at her answers in the midst of a test assuming she had them right.



After high school, Gini earned a college scholarship to stay in state, but she chose the University of Maryland and a degree in education. She joined Pi Beta Phi sorority and made fast friends with Ann Latimer. Gini was, yet again, popular and dated "three weeks deep." She turned down over a dozen marriage proposals, but gave her heart to Bob Ratliff from Baltimore, MD. It was assumed they would marry. Bob, however, left the University of Maryland for a two-year stint in the service so the military would pay for his education. When Bob returned to college – Gini had graduated and was as a flight attendant for American Airlines based in Chicago. One evening, Gini had a layover in Washington D.C and hoped to see Bob. Sadly, Bob had promised one of Gini's sorority sisters he would be her date for a wedding. Gini went out with Ann that night and met Richard Woodfield. Four months later, Gini and Richard married. Bob received a "Dear John" letter. Ann went on to marry Richard's brother, Roland, and the two became sisters-in-law. Bob met and married a delightful, smart, ambitious woman named Betty. Together, they had one daughter, Sandi. Gini and Richard had three children – two boys (Richie and Kerry) and a girl (Susy). Gini and Richard made a home in Bethesda, MD. Over the years, Gini worked as a school teacher, office assistant for an insurance company, a marketing representative for American Airlines, and flight attendant for a travel club. Her hard work afforded the family awesome vacations in the U.S. and abroad. Ultimately, Park City, Utah became the annual favorite as the whole family fell in love with skiing in the west. Some many years later, Gini and Bob re-connected. In 1983, they married in a courthouse ceremony and started a life together. Early on, they lived in Detroit, but when Bob and three buddies started AGCO – what would become a Fortune 500 farm equipment company - they jetted to Atlanta for warmer weather and an international airport. Gini played golf, competitive tennis, neighborhood Bunco and Canasta at the club. She loved butter, mango juice, dogs, books and Ben Carson. She loved her family. She and Bob also enjoyed extended family gatherings and, thus, the Ratliff Family Annual Vacation was born in 1997 – a tradition that will continue long after their passing. Gini is survived by three children, Rich (Leela) Woodfield, Kerry Woodfield, Susan (Randy) Woodfield Hoffman, step-daughter - Sandi (Rich) Ratliff Rose, grandsons Derrick Woodfield, Carter Woodfield, Nate Woodfield, Boaz Woodfield, Jamie Hoffman, Landon Hoffman, Collin Rose, granddaughters Kristi Rose, Kimi Rose, Yaffa Woodfield, granddaughters-in-law Amber Woodfield and Rachel Hoffman and one great grand-daughter, Monroe Woodfield. Gini was a cancer survivor and dog lover. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society, ASPCA or Furkids in Cumming, GA. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.



