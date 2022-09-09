RAMBERT, Craig



Craig Clay Rambert of Jonesboro, GA, passed on August 30, 2022. Viewing is Friday, September 9, 1-6 PM at Hollifield Mortuary, 1296 Hollywood Rd., NW, Atlanta, GA 30318. Family will receive guests from 5-6 PM. Procession line up is Saturday, September 10, 11:30 AM, 2824 Dale Creek Dr., NW, Atlanta, GA 30318. Leaving residence 12:15 PM. Celebration of life will be held at Flat Shoals United Methodist Church, 2400 Flat Shoals Rd SE, Decatur, GA 30032 at 1:00 PM. Repast following at Flat Shoals UMC. Professional services entrusted to Hollifield Mortuary, Inc., 404-799-8676

