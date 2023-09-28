RAGSDALE, Jerry Wayne "Jerry"



Jerry Wayne Ragsdale, age 82, of Atlanta, passed away peacefully on September 12, 2023, with his family by his side. Born June 21, 1941, to Elizabeth Ragsdale Cole and Woodrow Wilson Ragsdale, Jerry was a lifelong resident of Atlanta. He is survived by his loving wife, Susan; his beloved daughter, Aimee; daughter-in-law, Stephanie Hobbs; and stepdaughter, Kathleen Watts. Jerry also is survived by many cousins, relatives, and friends. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Marie; and his brother, Michael.



Jerry was a graduate of North Fulton High School, Class of 1959, and Georgia State University receiving his BS in Business.



He enjoyed hiking, travel, ballroom dancing and lunches with his 59'ers group. Jerry was known as the nicest guy in the room. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.



A Funeral Service is scheduled for October 5, 2023, at 2:30 PM, at St. David Episcopal Church, in Roswell located at, 1015 Old Roswell Road, Roswell, GA 30076.



The family wishes to thank his caregivers at Sunrise of Decatur, Amada Senior Care and Agape Hospice Care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Agape Hospice Care of Marietta.



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