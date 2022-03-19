Pyron, Helen

PYRON (KYSER), Helen



Helen Kyser Pyron, 89, of Atlanta, Georgia passed away peacefully March 16th, 2022. Helen graduated from North Fulton High School where she was aptly voted Most Original along with her future husband, Charles Rex Pyron Jr. She graduated from University of Georgia with a Bachelors of Science in Biology in 1954. She was an ardent Georgia Bulldog fan and her children learned some very colorful language when she watched their football games. She was widowed at 34 and raised four daughters alone. Helen's love for outdoors and horses was nurtured in the summers she spent in Marlin, Texas, her father's hometown. She would ride the hair off the horse and enjoy the beautiful land. "As soon as word got around that the Georgia girl was in town, the doorbell started ringing!" said her cousin Kay. Helen was a founding member of the Georgia Hunter Jumper Association where she was well respected and made many lifelong friends. She would host epic parties with eclectic group of friends, who loved her for her strength and her wit. She was small, but mighty. When she needed more horse stalls, she laid the block foundation herself. Helen was an avid gardener and would work in her yard until the sun went down. Her home was a place of beauty that her family enjoyed, especially at holidays. A pioneer in real estate, Helen's sold the first million dollar property north of I-285 in Atlanta. Her love of horses and land, led her to become a successful realtor, specializing in farms and land, lovingly called "martini farms". She thrived selling fine homes with acreage and equestrian estates. A top Realtor throughout her career, she earned the coveted Phoenix, awarded by the Atlanta Board of Realtors for achievement of multi-million dollar sales for over 20 years. She was consistently a top agent for Prudential Georgia Realty. Helen's real estate signs were so prevalent in Alpharetta that when her daughter and two of her grandsons where driving around lost, one of her grandson said, "just follow Grandma's signs home." Helen met her match in great-granddaughter, Charlee, who brought her much joy and such fun on her weekly visits. Helen was preceded in death by her husband and parents. She is survived by her four daughters Kim Bartlett (George), Laurie Schottenfeld (Roy), Anne Terrell (Chris) and Tricia Lowe (Jay), five grandchildren, Thad Johnston (Samaneh), Charles Bartlett (Brittany), Kendall Cressley (Barry), Maggie Townsend (Scott), Sam Schottenfeld (Kendall)and two great-grandchildren, Charlee Bartlett and Brooks Pyron Bartlett. The family would like to thank the staff of Brookdale Chambrel in Roswell, Georgia especially Cady and Isma. A special heartfelt thank you to Star Jones, Mom's most consistent companion whose loving care and optimism was such a blessing. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly ask that donations be made to Angels Among Us Pet Rescue. https://angelsrescue.org/ A graveside service will be held Sunday, March 20, 11 AM at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, Georgia.



