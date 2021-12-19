Hamburger icon
Purcell, Hailey (Beller) 39, of Atlanta, GA, died peacefully Friday, December 17th, after fighting brain cancer, ending in a draw. Hailey was born in Plantation, Florida, resided on both coasts of the US and traveled the world before she found the love of her life and started a family. She attended Jacksonville University on scholarship for her bachelor's degree and graduated from the Kenan-Flagler Business School at UNC-Chapel Hill with her MBA. She is survived by her loving husband, Jared; her sons Adam and Alexander; brother, Christopher; and many friends and extended family. Funeral services will be held at Honey Creek Woodlands on December 23rd. Flowers can be sent there on her behalf, or memorial donations may be made in Hailey's name to the International Women's House, PO Box 1327, Decatur, Georgia 30031. A. S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home.

Funeral Home Information

Turner & Sons Funeral Home

2773 North Decatur Road

Decatur, GA

30031

https://www.asturner.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

