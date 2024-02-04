Pruitt, Dorothy

Obituaries

Dorothy Jeannette (Neill) Pruitt passed away at age 86 in Shelbyville, Kentucky on Saturday, January 27, 2024. She is survived by her daughters, Michelle Griffith and Lynne Williamson; her two grandchildren; and her four great-grandchildren. Jeannette was a graduate of Hapeville High School and the University of Georgia. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth (Sugar Boy) Pruitt; her son, Sean Pruitt; and her grandson, Blake Reynolds. There will be a private spreading of ashes ceremony in the undetermined future. In lieu of flowers and in remembrance of Jeannette, we ask that you donate to your local Animal Shelter and/or Humane Society.

