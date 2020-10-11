PROBST, William Reid William Reid Probst, age 87, of (Smoke Rise) Stone Mountain, Georgia passed away peacefully on October 7, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Bill grew up in Baltimore Maryland. He graduated from Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, attended Cornell University where he played lacrosse and was a Phi Gamma Delta. His junior year, he moved to Atlanta and transferred to Georgia Tech earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering. Upon graduation, he became a registered Professional Engineer and is licensed in Georgia and four other states. Also, he is a registered land surveyor and landscape architect in Georgia. His career has spanned more than 55 years. He was the Co-Founder of the Georgia Land Developers Association and former member of the U.S. Department of Commerce Regional Export Expansion Council. As a land developer, Bill developed many properties around the metro Atlanta area as well as across the Southeast United States. Smoke Rise and Chateau Elan are among his accomplishments. He served as President and Founder of the Smoke Rise Corporation and the President of Smoke Rise Chateau Development. He was instrumental in bringing MARTA to the Atlanta area by serving as a Past Vice Chairman of the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority. Also, Bill served as past President of the Rotary Club in Decatur, Georgia. Bill met his wife of 59 years, Gale Balte at the Dekalb County Planning Department. They married and had four children. Bill loved travel, people and good food. His enthusiasm and excitement for life was unprecedented. His loyalty, humor and "straight talk" were his most endearing traits. He counseled and encouraged many people along the way to follow their dreams. He was a trusted confidant. He is survived by his wife Gale, his children Susan Branham (Gregg, Henry and John Austin); John Probst (Renita, Alex and Avery; the Very Reverend David Probst (Marie, Reid, Dana) and Sally Hill (Troy, Adam, Emily, Grant and Tyler), and brother Nicholas Pryor (Christina Belford). He is predeceased by his father John Stanley Probst, his mother Dorothy Driskill Probst and brother Stanley Hiatt Probst. A private family service will be held at Holy Trinity Church in Decatur, Georgia. Bill lived his life by this quote, "God has put people in your life on purpose so you can be a blessing to them. Don't live to get, live to give." In lieu of flowers, give your time, your heart and a helping hand to those around you.

