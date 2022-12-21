PRICE, Sylvester



Memorial Service for Sylvester Price, 85, of Atlanta will be held Thursday, December 22, 2022, at 1 PM in our Cascade Chapel. Mr. Price is survived by wife, of over 59 years of marriage, Mrs. Marjorie Price; their two children, Sabrina Price Hall, and Slyvester Kennedy Price; five grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW Atlanta, GA 30331 (404) 349-3000 mbfh.com



