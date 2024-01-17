PRICE, Evelyn



Age 89, died of cancer on January 11, 2024, in Emory University Hospital Midtown, inpatient.



Evelyn is survived by her sons, Jonathan and Blair; daughter in-law, Nena; grandsons, Robert and Luke; granddaughter, Julia; great-grandson, Rex; sisters; brother; nephews; and nieces. Evelyn was born on October 7, 1934 in Bessemer City, NC. Graduated from Pfiefer University. Evelyn was a great family woman and a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Evelyn enjoyed family vacations/family road trips. Her family and friends will always remember her as a caring, nurturing, kind, strong willed, and funny person. PSALM 23:1-4.



"One who never really grew old;



Her smile was made of sunshine,



Her eyes were as bright as shining stars,



And in her cheeks fair roses you see.



We had a wonderful mother, mother in-law, grandmother



And that's the way it will always be.



But take heed, because



She's still keeping an eye on all of us,



So let's make sure



She will like what she sees."



We thank our family and friends for their prayers and love. We are immensely grateful. From the bottom of our hearts: son, Jonathan; daughter in-law, Nena; and her grandchildren.





