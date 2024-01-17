Obituaries

Price, Evelyn

1 hour ago

PRICE, Evelyn

Age 89, died of cancer on January 11, 2024, in Emory University Hospital Midtown, inpatient.

Evelyn is survived by her sons, Jonathan and Blair; daughter in-law, Nena; grandsons, Robert and Luke; granddaughter, Julia; great-grandson, Rex; sisters; brother; nephews; and nieces. Evelyn was born on October 7, 1934 in Bessemer City, NC. Graduated from Pfiefer University. Evelyn was a great family woman and a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Evelyn enjoyed family vacations/family road trips. Her family and friends will always remember her as a caring, nurturing, kind, strong willed, and funny person. PSALM 23:1-4.

"One who never really grew old;

Her smile was made of sunshine,

Her eyes were as bright as shining stars,

And in her cheeks fair roses you see.

We had a wonderful mother, mother in-law, grandmother

And that's the way it will always be.

But take heed, because

She's still keeping an eye on all of us,

So let's make sure

She will like what she sees."

We thank our family and friends for their prayers and love. We are immensely grateful. From the bottom of our hearts: son, Jonathan; daughter in-law, Nena; and her grandchildren.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Floral Hills Funeral Home and Cremation Services

3150 Lawrenceville Highway

Tucker, GA

30084

http://www.floralhillsfuneral.com

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top