Pratt, Diane

1 hour ago

PRATT (BARNES), Diane

Diane Barnes Pratt, age 77, of Marietta passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 10, 2022. She was born in Florence, South Carolina and was a graduate of Winthrop University in Rock Hill, South Carolina. She was a third grade teacher at The Wood Acres School, a member of Mount Bethel Church, the Chaplin for the DAR Marietta Chapter, and an avid Bridge player. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Crawford; sons, Chadwick (Rebecca) and Crawford (Julie); and grandaughters, Sadie and Skylar. Family and friends are invited to The Small Chapel of Mount Bethel Church, 4385 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta, Georgia 30068, at 11:00 AM on January 7, 2023 to honor the life of Diane. Condolences and tributes to Diane may be made at www.carmichaelfuneralhomes.com.




