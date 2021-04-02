POINDEXTER, Darin
Darin "Dex" Hugh Poindexter, age 55 of Atlanta, Georgia and originally from Swissvale, Pennsylvania, passed on Monday, March 22, 2021. Beloved husband of Tanya Poindexter; loving father to Jaasmin Iris Hunte and grandfather to Jordyn Casey Ashburn; beloved son of the late Lorraine Wilkerson Poindexter and Melvin Lee Poindexter Sr.; beloved brother of Melvin Poindexter and his wife Carmen, Frank Poindexter, Veronica Puttman, Jennie Ricketts, Stacey Poindexter Fuentes and Aaron Poindexter; and also survived by an extended loving family. A small memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 1:00 PM in Atlanta, Georgia. Inquires/flowers may be directed to: Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30331, (404) 349 3000, mbfh.com
Funeral Home Information
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW
Atlanta, GA
30331
https://www.mbfh.com/