Poindexter, Darin

Darin "Dex" Hugh Poindexter, age 55 of Atlanta, Georgia and originally from Swissvale, Pennsylvania, passed on Monday, March 22, 2021. Beloved husband of Tanya Poindexter; loving father to Jaasmin Iris Hunte and grandfather to Jordyn Casey Ashburn; beloved son of the late Lorraine Wilkerson Poindexter and Melvin Lee Poindexter Sr.; beloved brother of Melvin Poindexter and his wife Carmen, Frank Poindexter, Veronica Puttman, Jennie Ricketts, Stacey Poindexter Fuentes and Aaron Poindexter; and also survived by an extended loving family. A small memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 1:00 PM in Atlanta, Georgia. Inquires/flowers may be directed to: Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30331, (404) 349 3000, mbfh.com




