POELKER, Janet



Janet Poelker (78), a longtime Dunwoody resident, died peacefully March 25 from lung cancer.



A native of St. Louis, Janet was the fourth of six children born to Adolph and Bertha McKeon Jacobsmeyer. She graduated from Beaumont High School in 1961, and worked at Standard Oil and Anheuser Busch in St. Louis.



Janet married John Poelker, her high school sweetheart, in 1967. Together they raised three children. As a stay-at-home mom, Janet was intimately involved in every aspect of their formative years, including athletic pursuits; guiding them through their educations; teaching them to be kind and considerate to others; and working countless hours at their schools in a myriad of team mom and social coordinator roles.



Janet and John moved to Atlanta from St. Louis in 1978 when John was recruited by (the former) C&S Bank.



With a passion for gardening and working in the yard, Janet became a certified Master Gardener through Purdue University. She had a keen eye for design, not only in landscaping, but also home interiors, furniture, and everything in between. Chairs were something Janet would set out to find, knowing someone in the family would have a need.



Always ready with a smile, a story and a hug, Janet warmed the hearts of anyone and everyone who knew her.



Preceded in death by her sisters Mary Ann Shillito, Judy Hennessey, and Lynn Jacobsmeyer. Janet is survived by her husband, John; children, Kathryn (Kate) Roark (Scott), John Poelker, and Mark Poelker (Bekki); grandchildren, Stella, Tess, and Charlie Roark; Hailey, William, and Audrey Poelker; and Norah Poelker; brothers, Adolph and Steve Jacobsmeyer; and twenty-five nieces and nephews.



A Celebration of Life Service is being planned. Contributions to the John H. and Ruth Poelker Scholarship at the University of Notre Dame, benefitting students from St. Louis, will be welcomed C/O the University of Notre Dame, Department of Development, 1100 Grace Hall, Notre Dame, Indiana 46556. Or online at https://giving.nd.edu/.

