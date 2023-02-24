X
Dark Mode Toggle

Plunkett, Phillip

Obituaries
1 hour ago

PLUNKETT, Phillip B.

Phillip Boyce Plunkett, age 72, of Conyers, passed February 21, 2023. He was born in Atlanta to Theron and Dorothy Plunkett, and grew up in Lithonia. After graduation from Lithonia High School, he received his Associate's Degree in Computer Science at DeKalb Tech. Phillip then served in the United States Army for two years in Okinawa. He was a prolific reader, beginning at an early age where he received many awards from his school, not only in reading but also in other academic areas. He and his family attended Turner Hill Baptist Church where they were members. Phillip was preceded in death by his parents. Surviving are his sister, Phyllis Howard of Covington and her ex-husband, Dan Howard of Griffin; nephews, Keith Howard and husband, Patrick Mikkelsen of Brookhaven, Kevin Howard of Lithonia; great-niece, Sara-Brooke Mikkelsen; and cousins, Brenda Pierce and Kenneth Denman. A funeral service will be held 2 o'clock, Friday, February 24, 2023, in the chapel of Henry Funeral Home with Dr. Jim Martin officiating. Interment will follow at Turner Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. The visitation will be held 2-5 PM, Thursday afternoon at the funeral home.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Henry Funeral Home

6833 Church Street

Lithonia, GA

30058

https://www.henryfuneral.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: csutom

Milton councilman cited for ethics violations sues resident who filed complaint14h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Kemp moves to take command of GOP, leaving state party behind
19h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

UGA player charged with racing had been questioned about fatal crash
8h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Teen charged with murder in Peachtree City 11 days after father killed at bank
11h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Teen charged with murder in Peachtree City 11 days after father killed at bank
11h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Fulton County school board votes not to renew charter for two schools
5h ago
The Latest

Cheshire, Barbara
Harper, Karen
Leitman, Jerry
Featured

Tara movie theater in Atlanta: 5 things to know
15h ago
Judge rules against Justice Department over communications in Georgia voting lawsuit
Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Mercer partner on rural healthcare for children
19h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top