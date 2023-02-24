PLUNKETT, Phillip B.



Phillip Boyce Plunkett, age 72, of Conyers, passed February 21, 2023. He was born in Atlanta to Theron and Dorothy Plunkett, and grew up in Lithonia. After graduation from Lithonia High School, he received his Associate's Degree in Computer Science at DeKalb Tech. Phillip then served in the United States Army for two years in Okinawa. He was a prolific reader, beginning at an early age where he received many awards from his school, not only in reading but also in other academic areas. He and his family attended Turner Hill Baptist Church where they were members. Phillip was preceded in death by his parents. Surviving are his sister, Phyllis Howard of Covington and her ex-husband, Dan Howard of Griffin; nephews, Keith Howard and husband, Patrick Mikkelsen of Brookhaven, Kevin Howard of Lithonia; great-niece, Sara-Brooke Mikkelsen; and cousins, Brenda Pierce and Kenneth Denman. A funeral service will be held 2 o'clock, Friday, February 24, 2023, in the chapel of Henry Funeral Home with Dr. Jim Martin officiating. Interment will follow at Turner Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. The visitation will be held 2-5 PM, Thursday afternoon at the funeral home.

