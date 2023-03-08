X
Pitney, Dolores Heath

HEATH PITNEY, Dolores

Mom, grandma, sister, aunt, and friend. Dee passed away at home on March 3, 2023, after a full life of 92 years, with four sons, seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and many friends.

Dee was born January 3, 1931, in Iowa. The daughter of Michael and Mary Hoffman, cattle farmers from Willey, Iowa. She married James Heath Jr., on Valentines Day 1952, and then moved to Kansas City, MO, where they had four sons. In 1976, they moved the family business to Atlanta GA, where they both lived until Jim's passing.

After Jim's passing, Dee found love again and married William Pitney, in 1996. They traveled the world together, until Bill passed away.

Dee was a devoted wife and mother, raising her four sons in the Catholic faith. After raising her family, Dee found a new passion and joy playing golf. She had 6 hole-in-ones and enjoyed the game until the age of 78. She also enjoyed cooking and spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by her sister, Estherline Blum; children, Michael (Pam), Daniel, Robert, James (Gretchen); nieces, Deanna (deceased), Victoria; daughter-in-law, Elizabeth; and grandchildren, Grant, Leigh, Joseph, Eric, Jenna, Hillary, and Abbie.

A Funeral Mass will be offered on Friday, March 10, at 11 AM, at Our Lady Assumption Catholic Church. Reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Dee to Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 1406 Hearst Dr. NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319. www.olachurch.org




