ajc logo
X

Pirkle, Pamela

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

PIRKLE, Pamela

Pamela Holder Pirkle, age 69, passed away on June 22, 2022 from a long battle with Alzheimer's. She is survived by husband, Johnny Pirkle; mother, Carolyn Harris; sons, Stacey Holder and Stevie Holder; brother, Ricky Harris; and sister, Tammy Lester. Grandchildren, great-grandchildren and all of her family and friends also survive. Her father, Richard Ernest Harris and her brother Randy Harris preceded her in death. The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 28, 2022 from 10 AM until 12 PM at Roswell Funeral Home, 950 Mansell Rd., Roswell, GA. 30376. Graveside Services will be held at 12:30 PM at Green Lawn Cemetery, Roswell, GA. In lieu of flowers, make a donation to your favorite charity.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Roswell Funeral Home

950 Mansell Road

Roswell, GA

30076

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/roswell-ga/roswell-funeral-home/7127?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
Braves Report podcast: Freddie Freeman’s emotional return 18h ago
Right-hander Royber Salinas could be coveted should Braves need to trade
13h ago
Demonstrators gather in downtown Atlanta following Roe reversal
6h ago
Braves vs. Dodgers keeps getting spicier. Will we get NLCS round 3?
4h ago
Braves vs. Dodgers keeps getting spicier. Will we get NLCS round 3?
4h ago
Dodgers confirm top set-up reliever Hudson lost for season
7h ago
The Latest
Davies, Suzanne
Arbour, Sidney
Phillips, Mary
1h ago
Featured
Kwajelyn Jackson, third from left, the director of the Feminist Women’s Health Center, speaks during a 2019 press conference about the lawsuit challenging Georgia's restrictive anti-abortion law. (Alyssa Pointer/alyssa.pointer@ajc.com)

Court case over new Georgia abortion law: What is the status?
GBI Director Vic Reynolds appointed to Cobb bench
Gov. Kemp to testify in Fulton County’s Trump probe
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top