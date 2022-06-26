PIRKLE, Pamela



Pamela Holder Pirkle, age 69, passed away on June 22, 2022 from a long battle with Alzheimer's. She is survived by husband, Johnny Pirkle; mother, Carolyn Harris; sons, Stacey Holder and Stevie Holder; brother, Ricky Harris; and sister, Tammy Lester. Grandchildren, great-grandchildren and all of her family and friends also survive. Her father, Richard Ernest Harris and her brother Randy Harris preceded her in death. The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 28, 2022 from 10 AM until 12 PM at Roswell Funeral Home, 950 Mansell Rd., Roswell, GA. 30376. Graveside Services will be held at 12:30 PM at Green Lawn Cemetery, Roswell, GA. In lieu of flowers, make a donation to your favorite charity.



