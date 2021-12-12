Pirkle, Martha

PIRKLE (RUMBLE), Martha



Martha Rumble Pirkle, 96, died peacefully at her home on December 6. Her husband of 63 years, Dr. Quentin Pirkle, Sr., preceded her in death. She is survived by her children Dr. Quentin Pirkle, Jr. (Linda), Dr. Jim Pirkle (Helen), Cathy Wages (Bill), Dr. Susan Trawick (Charles), and Margie Morgan (Meade). Mrs. Pirkle is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Born December 11, 1924 in Oxford, GA to Rev. Lester and Mary Rumble, Mrs. Pirkle was the second of three children. She was a graduate of North Avenue Presbyterian School (1942) and Wesleyan College (1946, Summa Cum Laude). An English major at Wesleyan, Mrs. Pirkle enjoyed reading her entire life, especially books about history, religion and famous people. She was a charter and lifetime member of Skyland United Methodist Church where she served in many capacities including Sunday School teacher, Children's drama leader, and Variety Group program leader.



Mrs. Pirkle cherished her family. Because of her care, her five children all felt loved and valued throughout their lives. She taught them about Jesus and his love, about the value of family heritage, and the importance of knowing the good about everyone. Those who knew her can testify that she both set and lived by a high moral standard. She participated actively in the lives of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was known as a "baby whisperer' because of her love and skill with newborns. Mrs. Pirkle was a marvelous southern cook and for more than thirty years prepared delicious Sunday dinners for her grown children and their families. She and her husband also treated the entire family to a summer vacation at Jekyll Island for 47 years. Everyone in her family treasured these gatherings and the love "Mema" poured into them.



The family will receive friends on December 17 from 6 to 8 PM at H. M Patterson and Son Oglethorpe Hill in Brookhaven. The funeral service will be held at Skyland United Methodist Church on December 18 at 11 AM with Rev. Dr. Miguel A. Vélez officiating. The interment will follow at the family cemetery in Hoschton, Georgia. Masks will be required for all indoor gatherings. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Skyland United Methodist Church, 1850 Skyland Terrace NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319.



