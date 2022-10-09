PINKSTON, Jane Grant



Jane Grant Pinkston of Atlanta passed away September 28. The daughter of William and Edna Grant, Jane was born in Atlanta on March 30, 1935. Jane attended E. Rivers Elementary School, Northside High School and graduated from Wellesley College in 1957. After graduation, she worked at Grady Memorial Hospital where she met J. William Pinkston, Jr. (Bill), who became her husband of 57 years.



Jane was a member of the Junior League of Atlanta where she volunteered at the Atlanta Speech School. She always loved babies and enjoyed working in the Sunday nursery at First Presbyterian Church for many years. She also was an active supporter of her children's educational, sporting, and social organizations. Her commitment to volunteerism continued to her residency at Saint Anne's Terrace (Buckhead) and then Presbyterian Village (Austell), where she remained an active volunteer. Jane delighted in getting to know her neighbors and community members. Jane had a special love and ability to communicate with animals, especially the family pets. She imparted that incredible bond with pets to her children, a most endearing legacy for which they are grateful.



When her children were older, Jane returned to the workforce, first in retail and later in medical transcription. Jane progressed from working in a doctor's office to starting her own medical transcription business. Jane was a woman of great personal and professional accomplishment. Her achievements came through her sheer determination and focus, more impressive in light of her battle with multiple sclerosis and macular degeneration. Despite those challenges, Jane was a voracious reader, mastering generations of technical tools for the sight impaired.



Jane is survived by daughter, Carol Pinkston and her husband, Frank Virnelli, Jr. of West Hartford, CT; son, J. William Pinkston III (Billy) and his wife, Julia Pinkston of Atlanta, GA; and grandchildren, Emily Pinkston, Grant Pinkston, and Kat Virnelli. She was predeceased by her husband, Bill; and her sister, Jean Grant Walter; and niece, Ann Strong Anthony.



Jane's family would like to thank Donna Stovell and Jennifer McMullan for the special care and companionship they extended to her for many years, and the staff at Presbyterian Village and Crossroads Hospice for their loving care and attention to Jane and her family.



A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, October 14 at noon in the Dobbs Chapel at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Atlanta, where Jane was a longtime member. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Caring Hands Fund, Presbyterian Homes of GA, PO Box 957267, Duluth, GA 30095, or Trinity Presbyterian Church.

